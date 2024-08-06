Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sarcopenic obesity can rob people of their strength – but even brief bursts of exercise help a lot

By Justin Keogh, Associate Dean of Research, Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University
Carla Prado, Professor, Department of Agricultural, Food, and Nutritional Science, University of Alberta
Sarcopenic obesity can creep up on us gradually over time. People might not appear frail or thin, but may have in fact already lost quite a lot of muscle through lack of use.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
