Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights office reports escalation in strikes on schools in Gaza

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, has expressed horror at the escalating pattern of Israeli Defence Force (IDF) strikes on schools in Gaza, which have killed at least 163 internally displaced Palestinians, including children and women, in the past month.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With no local press, a Brazilian town relies on word-of-mouth to inform people
~ What your nails can tell you about your health
~ Middle-aged radicalisation: why are so many of Britain’s rioters in their 40s and 50s?
~ Generations of young women have been bombarded with weight loss medications – ‘skinny jabs’ are just the latest
~ A tool not a panacea: telehealth is overhyped as a solution to New Zealand’s rural health-care crisis
~ Despite cutting-edge tech, Olympic athletes are still tying at the Games — here’s why
~ Bangladesh: Prime Minister Hasina Resigns amid Mass Protests
~ Bangladesh: Any new Interim Government must prioritize human rights and not repeat mistakes of the past
~ Iran: Shocking secret execution of young man in relation to “Woman Life Freedom” uprising
~ Labour has been virtually silent on Britain’s neglected seaside towns – it’s time for a national strategy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter