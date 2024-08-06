Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle-aged radicalisation: why are so many of Britain’s rioters in their 40s and 50s?

By Sara H Wilford, Associate Professor, School of Computer Science and Informatics, De Montfort University
Look closely at the pictures of the violent unrest that has spread across England and Northern Ireland and you will notice something that is not being spoken about. The rioters seen fighting, attacking police and setting fire to buildings are often middle aged – people in their 40s, 50s and 60s, screaming racist abuse and fighting with police.

Of the 11 people arrested in Sunderland on August 3, four fit this demographic. One of the people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights office reports escalation in strikes on schools in Gaza
~ With no local press, a Brazilian town relies on word-of-mouth to inform people
~ What your nails can tell you about your health
~ Generations of young women have been bombarded with weight loss medications – ‘skinny jabs’ are just the latest
~ A tool not a panacea: telehealth is overhyped as a solution to New Zealand’s rural health-care crisis
~ Despite cutting-edge tech, Olympic athletes are still tying at the Games — here’s why
~ Bangladesh: Prime Minister Hasina Resigns amid Mass Protests
~ Bangladesh: Any new Interim Government must prioritize human rights and not repeat mistakes of the past
~ Iran: Shocking secret execution of young man in relation to “Woman Life Freedom” uprising
~ Labour has been virtually silent on Britain’s neglected seaside towns – it’s time for a national strategy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter