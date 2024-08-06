Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A tool not a panacea: telehealth is overhyped as a solution to New Zealand’s rural health-care crisis

By Kyle Eggleton, Associate Dean, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
While telehealth doctor appointments can increase the accessibility of health care, online medicine misses a key element to improve health outcomes in rural communities: continuity of care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights office reports escalation in strikes on schools in Gaza
~ With no local press, a Brazilian town relies on word-of-mouth to inform people
~ What your nails can tell you about your health
~ Middle-aged radicalisation: why are so many of Britain’s rioters in their 40s and 50s?
~ Generations of young women have been bombarded with weight loss medications – ‘skinny jabs’ are just the latest
~ Despite cutting-edge tech, Olympic athletes are still tying at the Games — here’s why
~ Bangladesh: Prime Minister Hasina Resigns amid Mass Protests
~ Bangladesh: Any new Interim Government must prioritize human rights and not repeat mistakes of the past
~ Iran: Shocking secret execution of young man in relation to “Woman Life Freedom” uprising
~ Labour has been virtually silent on Britain’s neglected seaside towns – it’s time for a national strategy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter