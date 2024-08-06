Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Prime Minister Hasina Resigns amid Mass Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the media in Mirpur after the anti-quota protests. © 2024 Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office/AFP via Getty Images (London) – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5, 2024, and fled the country after weeks of student protests, Human Rights Watch said today. An estimated 300 people have been killed, thousands injured, and more than 10,000 arrested.The army chief general, Waker-Uz-Zaman, said, “I promise you all, we will bring justice” while announcing the prime minister’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
