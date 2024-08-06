Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Any new Interim Government must prioritize human rights and not repeat mistakes of the past

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the announcement that a new interim government is to be formed following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid mass protests in Bangladesh today, Smriti Singh, Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said: “The first order of business for any interim government should be to ensure protection of people’s right […] The post Bangladesh: Any new Interim Government must prioritize human rights and not repeat mistakes of the past appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Shocking secret execution of young man in relation to “Woman Life Freedom” uprising
~ Labour has been virtually silent on Britain’s neglected seaside towns – it’s time for a national strategy
~ Walz pick turns focus on what a VP brings to White House – 3 essential reads
~ Bangladesh’s protests explained: What led to PM’s ouster and the challenges that lie ahead
~ Where are all the butterflies? Possibly in your shed
~ Stirling Prize 2024: a welcome turn towards reuse and retrofit but too safe to represent the UK’s ‘best’ architecture
~ Andy Murray: how fatherhood might help him with the challenge of losing his ‘athletic identity’ in retirement
~ Elon Musk’s Tesla is promising to sell a humanoid robot. It could be the first of many
~ A Trump presidency is not impossible to prepare for – governments should plan for known security risks now
~ Asylum seekers aren’t ‘taking your jobs’ – but it would be better for all of us if they could work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter