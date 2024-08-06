Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh’s protests explained: What led to PM’s ouster and the challenges that lie ahead

By Tazreena Sajjad, Senior Professorial Lecturer of Global Governance, Politics and Security, American University School of International Service
Military leaders have formed an interim government and promised a transition to civilian rule. Protesters who brought down the previous government are demanding nothing less.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
