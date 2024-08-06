Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elon Musk’s Tesla is promising to sell a humanoid robot. It could be the first of many

By Steve Benford, Professor of Collaborative Computing, University of Nottingham
Praminda Caleb-Solly, Professor of Embodied Intelligence, School of Computer Science, University of Nottingham
Elon Musk’s recent announcement on Twitter that “Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year” suggests that robots that have physical human-like characteristics and provide “genuinely useful” function might be with us soon.

However, despite decades of trying, useful humanoid robots have remained a fiction that never seems to quite catch up with reality. Are we finally on the crux of a breakthrough? It’s relevant to question whether we really need humanoid…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
