Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poems can inspire us to appreciate nature and spark positive action - Simon Armitage’s new anthology does both

By Sam Illingworth, Associate Professor, Department of Learning and Teaching Enhancement, Edinburgh Napier University
Poems can invite us to appreciate the beauty around us, while motivating us to take action to protect it. Blossomise, a collection by the UK’s poet laureate Simon Armitage, celebrates the arrival of spring and the importance of nature in our lives.

This anthology includes 21 poems, featuring 11 haikuThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK: Big Tech platforms play an active role in fuelling racist violence
~ Fear gripped global markets this week – but was it all overblown?
~ The Paris Olympics of 100 years ago had shocking upsets and famous competitors – including poet Robert Graves
~ Labour has been virtually silent on Britain’s neglected seaside towns – they need a national strategy
~ Would you trust an ant to amputate your limb? Science is showing they are skilled surgeons
~ Astronomy ‘Olympics’ is being hosted in Africa for the first time: 4 big talking points
~ Teenage girls in Africa face shocking rates of physical and sexual abuse in intimate relationships – new global report
~ Bangladesh: how the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, lost her grip on power
~ Kamala Harris’ identity as a biracial woman is either a strength or a weakness, depending on whom you ask
~ Grassroots efforts to increase voting are gaining momentum in these states, even as other states make voting harder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter