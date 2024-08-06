Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The RBA says don’t expect interest rate cuts for 6 months. Here’s why it could be sooner

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Individual Australians are in a recession, with per-person income slipping since mid-2022. Interest rates are falling overseas. So forget rate hikes: the RBA’s next move is likely to be down.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali’s kora star Toumani Diabaté – a personal reflection by his music producer
~ Ethiopia: Human rights bodies failure to act as justice continues to elude victims of atrocities
~ Activist: ‘It is not Russophobia, but a lack of awareness among employees’
~ I’ve been sick. When can I start exercising again?
~ A US Court has ruled Google is an illegal monopoly – and the internet might never be the same
~ Government’s electoral reform legislation delayed until September
~ Ethiopia: Free Brother of Slain Opposition Politician
~ Chad: Abuse, Deaths at Koro Toro Prison
~ Make Bitcoin great again – what Donald Trump’s backing of crypto could mean for the industry
~ Bangladesh: UN urges peaceful transition as PM resigns and flees the country
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter