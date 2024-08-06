Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: UN urges peaceful transition as PM resigns and flees the country

Top United Nations officials underscored the need for a peaceful and democratic transition in Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday in the face of massive anti-Government protests, which claimed the lives of hundreds of demonstrators in recent weeks.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The RBA says don’t expect interest rate cuts for 6 months. Here’s why it could be sooner
~ Mali’s kora star Toumani Diabaté – a personal reflection by his music producer
~ Ethiopia: Human rights bodies failure to act as justice continues to elude victims of atrocities
~ Activist: ‘It is not Russophobia, but a lack of awareness among employees’
~ I’ve been sick. When can I start exercising again?
~ A US Court has ruled Google is an illegal monopoly – and the internet might never be the same
~ Government’s electoral reform legislation delayed until September
~ Ethiopia: Free Brother of Slain Opposition Politician
~ Chad: Abuse, Deaths at Koro Toro Prison
~ Make Bitcoin great again – what Donald Trump’s backing of crypto could mean for the industry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter