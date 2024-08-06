Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Human rights bodies failure to act as justice continues to elude victims of atrocities

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the continued failure to take meaningful steps by African and global human rights bodies since armed conflict erupted in Ethiopia’s Amhara region a year ago, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah said: “Millions of Ethiopians are being denied justice despite having their lives shattered by conflict. Human rights […] The post Ethiopia: Human rights bodies failure to act as justice continues to elude victims of atrocities  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
