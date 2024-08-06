Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A US Court has ruled Google is an illegal monopoly – and the internet might never be the same

By Zena Assaad, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering, Australian National University
On Monday a US federal judge ruled Google has violated antitrust laws, saying the organisation

is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly.

Google disputes the ruling. Its president of global affairs, Kent Walker, said “this decision recognises that Google offers the best search engine, but concludes that we shouldn’t be allowed to make it easily available”.



Nevertheless, the landmark…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
