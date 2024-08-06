Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government’s electoral reform legislation delayed until September

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The delay is because of the significant and complicated drafting of the legislation and, in particular, obtaining further advice on the constitutionality of the spending caps.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
