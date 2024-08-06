Tolerance.ca
Ethiopia: Free Brother of Slain Opposition Politician

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists in prison jumpsuits and handcuffs protest human rights abuses against the Oromo people in Ethiopia at a demonstration in London, October 10, 2020. © 2020 David Cliff/NurPhoto via AP (Nairobi) – Ethiopian security forces are detaining the brother of, and at least 11 other people linked to Batte Urgessa, a political opposition member who was murdered in April 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately and unconditionally release those held without charge and seek international support for their investigation into Batte’s killing.Batte…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
