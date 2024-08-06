Tolerance.ca
Chad: Abuse, Deaths at Koro Toro Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The front gate of Koro Toro 2, as taken by a detainee on a hidden camera. © 2022 Private Chad’s military is responsible for the deaths in custody of several detainees en route to and at Koro Toro prison following the October 2022 protests over the extension of the transition government.Chadian military officials oversee a prison in which abuse runs rampant and are responsible for the deaths of protesters detained in the wake of the October 20, 2022 protests.The Chadian government should close one Koro Toro building and repair the other. Anyone held there without charge…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
