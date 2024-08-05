Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From climate change to landfill, AI promises to solve Earth’s big environmental problems – but there’s a hitch

By Ehsan Noroozinejad, Senior Researcher, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Seyedali Mirjalili, Professor of Artificial Intelligence, Faculty of Business and Hospitality, Torrens University Australia
There are hopes AI may be the silver bullet we need to save the environment – but it comes with downsides.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
