Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government is under pressure to ban gambling ads. History shows half-measures don’t work

By Charles Livingstone, Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Reports indicate the government is considering watering down gambling ad bans proposed by an inquiry. If these are correct, it would be a win for powerful vested interests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From climate change to landfill, AI promises to solve Earth’s big environmental problems – but there’s a hitch
~ Iran's protest crackdown disproportionately targeting minorities: UN experts
~ UN Special Adviser urges States to hold perpetrators of genocide accountable
~ Ancient poppy seeds and willow wood offer clues to the Greenland ice sheet’s last meltdown and a glimpse into a warmer future
~ Attention, jittery investors: Stop panicking … this is what a soft landing should look like
~ Patrick Holland’s hard-boiled drifter inhabits the strange beauty of lonely cities. Oblivion is both electrifying and too familiar
~ Public outrage is not enough: NZ needs to develop a legal remedy for cultural misappropriation
~ Rural Australia delivers quality aged care, despite many homes doing it tough
~ The rise of the ‘machine defendant’ – who’s to blame when an AI makes mistakes?
~ Soft plastics, glass bins and bans on compostable liners: will Victoria’s new recycling proposal be a step forward?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter