Ancient poppy seeds and willow wood offer clues to the Greenland ice sheet’s last meltdown and a glimpse into a warmer future
By Paul Bierman, Fellow of the Gund Institute for Environment, Professor of Natural Resources and Environmental Science, University of Vermont
Halley Mastro, Graduate Fellow of the Gund Institute for Environment. Graduate Research Assistant in Natural Resources and Environmental Science, University of Vermont
Our discovery of a tundra ecosystem, frozen under the center of Greenland’s ice sheet, holds a warning about the threat that climate change poses for the future.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 5, 2024