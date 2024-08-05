Tolerance.ca
Attention, jittery investors: Stop panicking … this is what a soft landing should look like

By Christopher Decker, Professor of Economics, University of Nebraska Omaha
What a difference a job report makes. Earlier in the summer, people were worried that the economy was too hot. But now – in response mainly to weaker-than-expected employment data released on Aug. 2, 2024 – stocks are plunging. Some analysts even worry that a recession could be on the horizon.

Read complete article

