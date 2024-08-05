Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Public outrage is not enough: NZ needs to develop a legal remedy for cultural misappropriation

By Jayden Houghton, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
From Formula 1 clothing lines to baby products, a variety of businesses have come under fire for allegedly using Māori cultural imagery and language without context or permission. But it doesn’t stop there.

Social media filters that superimpose moko kauae and mataora (forms of Māori facial tattoo)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
