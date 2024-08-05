Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rural Australia delivers quality aged care, despite many homes doing it tough

By Michael Woods, Professor of Health Economics, University of Technology Sydney
Nicole Sutton, Associate Professor of Accounting, University of Technology Sydney
Rural and remote aged care facilities find it hard to attract and retain staff, and face high costs and ongoing losses. Yet levels of care and resident satisfaction exceed that of homes in cities.The Conversation


© The Conversation
