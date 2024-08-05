Soft plastics, glass bins and bans on compostable liners: will Victoria’s new recycling proposal be a step forward?
By Bhavna Middha, ARC DECRA and Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Ralph Horne, Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation, College of Design & Social Context, RMIT University
We all say we like recycling. But contamination rates are high. Victoria’s government hopes a new bin for glass and recycling soft plastic can help.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 5, 2024