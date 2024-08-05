Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Men’s behaviour change programs are key to addressing domestic violence. Our new study shows how we can improve them

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University, Monash University
Jasmine McGowan, Lecturer in Criminology, Monash University
Programs to help men to stop using violence are crucial, but are men meaningfully engaging with them? Our new study found opportunities to increase engagement, and in doing so, better protect women.The Conversation


