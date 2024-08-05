We reviewed 100 studies about little kids and screens. Here are 4 ways to help your child use them well
By Sumudu Mallawaarachchi, Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child, University of Wollongong
Dylan Cliff, Associate Professor in Health and Physical Education, University of Wollongong
Many parents worry about screen use and their children. Research shows it helps if you watch with your kids and talk about the program.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 5, 2024