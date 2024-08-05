Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
We reviewed 100 studies about little kids and screens. Here are 4 ways to help your child use them well

By Sumudu Mallawaarachchi, Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child, University of Wollongong
Dylan Cliff, Associate Professor in Health and Physical Education, University of Wollongong
Many parents worry about screen use and their children. Research shows it helps if you watch with your kids and talk about the program.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
