Make Bitcoin great again - what Donald Trump’s backing of crypto could mean for the industry

By Larisa Yarovaya, Director of the Centre for Digital Finance, Associate Professor in Finance, University of Southampton
Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency infamous for its price volatility and environmental impact, has become a focal point of the US presidential campaign.

On July 27, the former US president and Republican nominee for the upcoming election, Donald Trump, headlined the biggest Bitcoin conference of the year in Nashville. In his speech, Trump claimedThe Conversation


