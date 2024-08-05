Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

African communities have a lot of knowledge to share: researchers offer alternatives to Eurocentric ways of doing things

By Samuel Ojo Oloruntoba, Assistant Professor-Institute of African Studies, Carleton University, Carleton University
Zainab Monisola Olaitan, Post-Doctoral Fellow, University of Pretoria
The dominance of western methodology in research conducted in Africa continues to preoccupy academics. The result, they argue, has been the silencing of Indigenous knowledge. Indigenous ways of knowing are not making the contribution they could to the knowledge ecosystem. Samuel Ojo Oloruntoba and Zainab Monisola Olaitan have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
