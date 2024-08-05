Data protection is poor for African farmers who use digital services: Kenya and Ghana cases highlight gaps
By Heike Baumüller, Senior Researcher, Center for Development Research (ZEF), University of Bonn
Bezawit Beyene Chichaibelu, Senior Researcher, University of Bonn
Across Africa, agricultural producers are turning to digital solutions to get information about farming methods, market access or financial services. By 2022, there were 666 of these solutions operating on the continent, the highest number among all low- and medium-income regions.
Advances in digital devices, such as smartphones, sensors and satellites, connected through the internet and combined with big data analytics, enable solution providers to collect and analyse large amounts of farm data. This is data related…
