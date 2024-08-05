Babies in Nigeria are being born with antibiotic resistant bacteria
By Kirsty Sands, Scientific Lead, Global Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance Research, University of Oxford
Edward AR Portal, Post Doctoral Research Associate, University of Oxford
Owen Spiller, Head of Medical Microbiology, Cardiff University
Timothy R Walsh, Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of Oxford
Sepsis occurs when one’s immune system has an extreme response to an infection. It’s a life-threatening condition: globally, it accounts for about 11 million deaths – 20% of all deaths per year.
And it doesn’t just affect adults. In 2020, 2.4 million newborn babies died of sepsis…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 5, 2024