Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forests destroyed by wildfires emit carbon long after the flames die – new study

By Natascha Kljun, Professor in Environmental Science, Lund University
Julia Kelly, Postdoctoral Fellow, Centre for Environmental and Climate Science, Lund University
Even in Earth’s high northern-latitude forest, climate change is predicted to make wildfires more frequent and severe.

Earth’s far north hosts the boreal forest, a vast green belt that stretches from North America to Siberia. The boreal forest is one of the world’s largest CO₂ sinks. Over the past few thousand years it has removed around 1 trillion tonnes of carbon from the air, storing it in the trees…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: UN watching crisis ‘very closely’ as PM resigns and flees the country
~ Israel: Amid reports of torture inside jails, rights experts call for end to impunity
~ Nigeria’s first space traveller will be chosen by the public: how this will boost the country’s progress
~ Make Bitcoin great again - what Donald Trump’s backing of crypto could mean for the industry
~ African communities have a lot of knowledge to share: researchers offer alternatives to Eurocentric ways of doing things
~ Data protection is poor for African farmers who use digital services: Kenya and Ghana cases highlight gaps
~ Babies in Nigeria are being born with antibiotic resistant bacteria
~ Middle East: UN rights chief warns against wider war, appeals for urgent de-escalation
~ UK: Government must address ‘root cause of racism that plagues our society’
~ Menstrual cycle is a vital sign and important indicator of overall health − 2 reproductive health experts explain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter