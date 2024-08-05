Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What life is like for the asylum seekers in hotels being attacked by far right groups

By Jenny Phillimore, Director of the Institute for Research into Superdiversity (IRiS), University of Birmingham
Olivia Petie, PhD candidate, University of Birmingham
Doctors have found high levels of gastrointestinal problems and suicidal thoughts among asylum seekers living in hotels and former army barracks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: UN watching crisis ‘very closely’ as PM resigns and flees the country
~ Israel: Amid reports of torture inside jails, rights experts call for end to impunity
~ Nigeria’s first space traveller will be chosen by the public: how this will boost the country’s progress
~ Make Bitcoin great again - what Donald Trump’s backing of crypto could mean for the industry
~ African communities have a lot of knowledge to share: researchers offer alternatives to Eurocentric ways of doing things
~ Data protection is poor for African farmers who use digital services: Kenya and Ghana cases highlight gaps
~ Babies in Nigeria are being born with antibiotic resistant bacteria
~ Forests destroyed by wildfires emit carbon long after the flames die – new study
~ Middle East: UN rights chief warns against wider war, appeals for urgent de-escalation
~ UK: Government must address ‘root cause of racism that plagues our society’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter