Ethnicity, race and health equity: 3 lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic
By Sonia Anand, Associate Vice-President Global Health, McMaster University
Sujane Kandasamy, Post Doctoral Fellow, Faculty of Social Sciences, Brock University
Upton D. Allen, Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Toronto
The COVID-19 pandemic showed that a one-size-fits-all approach is inadequate for addressing health inequities. A targeted, community-informed strategy is essential to improve public health responses.
- Monday, August 5, 2024