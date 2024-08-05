Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 practical tips for eating more sustainably

By Amar Laila, Post-doctoral Fellow, EAT-Lancet 2.0 Commission, Stockholm Resilience Centre, University of Guelph
Alicia Martin, PhD Candidate, Geography, University of Guelph
Cristina Gago, Assistant Professor of Community Health Sciences, Boston University School of Public Health, Boston University
Katherine Eckert, PhD Candidate & Registered Dietitian, Applied Human Nutrition, University of Guelph
Eating sustainably is more feasible than most realize. These four tips can help reduce the footprint of your kitchen while also helping you live a more healthy life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethnicity, race and health equity: 3 lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Paramedics treating patients’ palliative needs at home benefits everyone
~ Google Gemini ad controversy: Where should we draw the line between AI and human involvement in content creation?
~ UK minimum wage to rise – here’s how it could really tackle the cost of living and inequality
~ Educating Gen Z: why authenticity and connection are key to thriving in an AI-driven world
~ Books That Shook the Business World: The Human Condition by Hannah Arendt
~ Olympics 2024: how dark personality traits may affect the relationship between coaches and athletes who win gold this summer
~ Arts can help foster social cohesion – but only if its class problem is dealt with first
~ Five ways to get healthier (and happier) with your pet
~ I researched the dark side of social media − and heard the same themes in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter