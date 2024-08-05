UK minimum wage to rise – here’s how it could really tackle the cost of living and inequality
By Mathew Johnson, Senior Lecturer in Employment Studies, University of Manchester
Damian Grimshaw, Damian Grimshaw is Professor of Employment Studies at King's Business School, King's College London
The Labour Government has established a new remit to guide the National Minimum Wage - are we heading in the right direction for workers on low income to be paid fairly?
- Monday, August 5, 2024