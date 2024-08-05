Racism and discrimination lead to faster aging through brain network changes, new study finds
By Negar Fani, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience, Emory University
Nathaniel Harnett, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard University
Black women who are more frequently exposed to racism showed stronger connections in areas of the brain involved in rumination and heightened vigilance, both of which lead to faster biological aging.
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 5, 2024