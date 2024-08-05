Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The menstrual cycle is a vital sign and important indicator of overall health − 2 reproductive health experts explain

By Evelina Sterling, Associate Professor of Medical Sociology, Kennesaw State University
Margaret Louisa Stubbs, Professor Emerita of Psychology, Retired, Chatham University
Most doctors ask about the menstrual cycle at well-checks in order to inquire about menstrual problems, pregnancy or menopause. Few recognize that menstruation is a cornerstone of overall health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethnicity, race and health equity: 3 lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Paramedics treating patients’ palliative needs at home benefits everyone
~ Google Gemini ad controversy: Where should we draw the line between AI and human involvement in content creation?
~ 4 practical tips for eating more sustainably
~ UK minimum wage to rise – here’s how it could really tackle the cost of living and inequality
~ Educating Gen Z: why authenticity and connection are key to thriving in an AI-driven world
~ Books That Shook the Business World: The Human Condition by Hannah Arendt
~ Olympics 2024: how dark personality traits may affect the relationship between coaches and athletes who win gold this summer
~ Arts can help foster social cohesion – but only if its class problem is dealt with first
~ Five ways to get healthier (and happier) with your pet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter