The menstrual cycle is a vital sign and important indicator of overall health − 2 reproductive health experts explain
By Evelina Sterling, Associate Professor of Medical Sociology, Kennesaw State University
Margaret Louisa Stubbs, Professor Emerita of Psychology, Retired, Chatham University
Most doctors ask about the menstrual cycle at well-checks in order to inquire about menstrual problems, pregnancy or menopause. Few recognize that menstruation is a cornerstone of overall health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 5, 2024