Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How people with disabilities got game − the surprisingly long history of access to arcade and video sports

By Matt Knutson, Assistant Professor of Esports, University of North Dakota
A pioneering effort that allowed a teenager with a neck injury to play pinball sheds light on today’s vibrant community of esports players with disabilities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
