How can there be ice on the Moon?
By Thomas Orlando, Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Georgia Institute of Technology
Frances Rivera-Hernández, Assistant Professor of Earth & Atmospheric Sciences, Georgia Institute of Technology
Glenn Lightsey, Professor of Space Systems Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology
It’s a fundamental requirement for life on Earth. But how does water exist on such a forbidding world as the Moon?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 5, 2024