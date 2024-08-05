Ricezempic: is there any evidence this TikTok trend will help you lose weight?
By Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
If you spend any time looking at diet and lifestyle content on social media, you may well have encountered a variety of weight loss “hacks”.
One of the more recent trends is a home-made drink called ricezempic, made by soaking uncooked rice and then straining it to drink the leftover starchy water. Sounds delicious, right?
Its proponents claim it leads to weight loss by making you feel fuller for longer and suppressing your appetite, working in a similar way to the sought-after drug Ozempic –…
