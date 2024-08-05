Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kamala Harris edges ahead of Donald Trump in national polls for US election

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Polling indicates Kamala Harris’s candidacy has tightened the US presidential race. At home, the numbers are a mixed bag for the government.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More secure jobs and higher unemployment benefits would help lift Australia’s birth rate
~ Misinformation, abuse and injustice: breaking down the Olympic boxing firestorm
~ Shocking violence in Bangladesh must stop: UN rights chief
~ Australia made 9 changes to student migration rules over the past year. We don’t need international student caps as well
~ If Australia had an aviation ombudsman, passengers could get compensation for cancelled flights
~ What a Kamala Harris presidency could mean for the world – and where she differs from Joe Biden
~ More than half of NSW’s forests and woodlands are gone as ongoing logging increases extinction risks, study shows
~ What matters to First Nations children in Australia? A new app is helping us find out
~ Whooping cough can be deadly for young babies. Vaccination is our best defence
~ Resistance art as a weapon in Bangladesh's ongoing student movement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter