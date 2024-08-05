Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Misinformation, abuse and injustice: breaking down the Olympic boxing firestorm

By Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Gender, University of Waikato
Ryan Storr, Research fellow, Swinburne University of Technology
In a preliminary women’s under 66kg boxing match at the Paris Olympics last week between Algerian Imane Khelif and Italian Angela Carini, a powerful punch to the face resulted in Carini withdrawing after 46 seconds.

Carini dissolved into tears, crying “this is unfair”, and “I have never been hit so hard in my life”.

Almost immediately, journalists and commentators jumped to Carini’s defence, raising questions about International…The Conversation


