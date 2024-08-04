Tolerance.ca
If Australia had an aviation ombudsman, passengers could get compensation for cancelled flights

By Justin Wastnage, Adjunct Industry Fellow, Griffith Institute for Tourism, Griffith University
The financial difficulties of Rex Airlines, coming so soon after the bankruptcy of Bonza, have brought into sharp focus one of the federal government’s key priorities for aviation: enhancing passenger rights.

In each case, passengers were left with tickets for flights that did not fly. In the case of Rex, tickets were honoured by rivals Virgin Australia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
