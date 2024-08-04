Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What matters to First Nations children in Australia? A new app is helping us find out

By Kate Anderson, Associate Professor, National Centre for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Wellbeing Research, Australian National University
Taleah Carson, Project Officer for the What Matters 2 Kids study: National Centre for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Wellbeing Research, Australian National University
Tasha Cole, Project Officer for the What Matters 2 Kids study: National Centre for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Wellbeing Research, Australian National University
Australian children are among the healthiest in the world. However, First Nations children continue to be left behind. To break the cycle of disadvantage, we need to foster First Nations children’s wellbeing so they can enjoy strong, happy childhoods.

Research can help us achieve this, but there’s a critical challenge – how do we include the voices of First Nations children in the research that aims…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
