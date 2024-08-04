Whooping cough can be deadly for young babies. Vaccination is our best defence
By Phoebe Williams, Paediatrician & Infectious Diseases Physician; Senior Lecturer & NHMRC Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sydney
Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, University of Sydney
Katie Louise Flanagan, Infectious Diseases Specialist and Clinical Professor, University of Tasmania
Margie Danchin, Paediatrician at the Royal Childrens Hospital and Associate Professor and Clinician Scientist, University of Melbourne and MCRI, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Whooping cough is surging in Australia. In 2024, we’ve already recorded more than six times the cases we saw in all of 2023.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 4, 2024