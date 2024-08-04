Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whooping cough can be deadly for young babies. Vaccination is our best defence

By Phoebe Williams, Paediatrician & Infectious Diseases Physician; Senior Lecturer & NHMRC Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sydney
Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, University of Sydney
Katie Louise Flanagan, Infectious Diseases Specialist and Clinical Professor, University of Tasmania
Margie Danchin, Paediatrician at the Royal Childrens Hospital and Associate Professor and Clinician Scientist, University of Melbourne and MCRI, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Whooping cough is surging in Australia. In 2024, we’ve already recorded more than six times the cases we saw in all of 2023.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shocking violence in Bangladesh must stop: UN rights chief
~ Australia made 9 changes to student migration rules over the past year. We don’t need international student caps as well
~ If Australia had an aviation ombudsman, passengers could get compensation for cancelled flights
~ What a Kamala Harris presidency could mean for the world – and where she differs from Joe Biden
~ More than half of NSW’s forests and woodlands are gone as ongoing logging increases extinction risks, study shows
~ What matters to First Nations children in Australia? A new app is helping us find out
~ Resistance art as a weapon in Bangladesh's ongoing student movement
~ Riots in the UK: online propagandists know how to work their audiences – this is what we are missing
~ View From The Hill: Anthony Albanese shapeshifts on Makarrata
~ Why Africa’s slums are among the world’s most vibrant business hotspots
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter