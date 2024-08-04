Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Africa’s slums are among the world’s most vibrant business hotspots

By Philip O'Donnell, Assistant Professor in entrepreneurship, Dublin City University
Colm O'Gorman, Professor of Entrepreneurship, Dublin City University
Eric Clinton, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship, Dublin City University
Margot Leger, PhD Candidate in Law, Economics and Governance, Utrecht University
For want of state support or formal employers, slum dwellers in South Africa and Kenya rely on street savvy, friends and a strong tolerance for hardship and precarity to do business.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
