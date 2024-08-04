Tolerance.ca
Two women athletes have just earned St. Lucia and Dominica their first ever Olympic medals

By Janine Mendes-Franco
St. Lucia's Julien Alfred swept her way to a convincing and memorable victory in the 100 metres, while Dominica's Thea LaFond also brought home gold in the women's triple jump event.


