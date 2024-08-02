Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UNICEF reports 32 children killed, many injured and detained in Bangladesh protests

At least 32 children were killed and many more injured and detained during student protests that erupted in Bangladesh in July, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Justice for Yazidis, South Sudan abductions, food prices hold steady
~ Turkey blocks access to Instagram
~ AIs encode language like brains do − opening a window on human conversations
~ Fight bigotry whenever and wherever it appears, UN chief declares
~ The Caribbean marks Emancipation Day
~ Sunscreens can hurt the marine environment – here’s how to choose one that’s healthy for you and the sea
~ US election 2024: Donald Trump and the rise and rise of the Christian nationalists
~ Olympics 2024: sponsors need to see the benefits of social as well as commercial impact
~ Double whammy antibiotic makes antibiotic resistance much harder – new study
~ Yazidi genocide a decade on: Iraq camp closures loom, but survivors still live in fear of Islamic State
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter