Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey blocks access to Instagram

By Arzu Geybullayeva
According to the most recent Internet Censorship report produced by the Free Web Turkey platform, in total, "access to 219,059 URLs, including 197,907 domain names were blocked in Turkey in 2023."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AIs encode language like brains do − opening a window on human conversations
~ Fight bigotry whenever and wherever it appears, UN chief declares
~ The Caribbean marks Emancipation Day
~ Sunscreens can hurt the marine environment – here’s how to choose one that’s healthy for you and the sea
~ US election 2024: Donald Trump and the rise and rise of the Christian nationalists
~ Olympics 2024: sponsors need to see the benefits of social as well as commercial impact
~ Double whammy antibiotic makes antibiotic resistance much harder – new study
~ Yazidi genocide a decade on: Iraq camp closures loom, but survivors still live in fear of Islamic State
~ The Higgs particle could have ended the universe by now – here’s why we’re still here
~ China needs to pick a side, and it just might pick the west
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter