AIs encode language like brains do − opening a window on human conversations

By Zaid Zada, Ph.D. Candidate in Psychology, Princeton University
Language enables people to transmit thoughts to each other because each person’s brain responds similarly to the meaning of words. In our newly published research, my colleagues and I developed a framework to model the brain activity of speakers as they engaged in face-to-face conversations.

We recorded the electrical activity of two people’s brains as they engaged in unscripted conversations.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
