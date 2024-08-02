Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sunscreens can hurt the marine environment – here’s how to choose one that’s healthy for you and the sea

By Anneliese Hodge, PhD Researcher, Ecotoxicology, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Choosing which sunscreen to use can be mind-boggling. Should you choose one with the highest sun protection factor (SPF) or another with “reef-safe” or “coral-friendly” credentials? Is it best to opt for a spray or a lotion? What’s the difference between a mineral or chemical-based formula?

On my ventures to the beach to snorkel and surf, I am forever seeing a greasy slick on the surface of the water, especially on busy summer days. This led me to question, does the sunscreen I wear wash off of me into the sea and cause harm to the marine environment? After three years of research,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
